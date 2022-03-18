Indiana is becoming a midwestern destination for fans of mountain biking with more than 600 miles of mountain bike trails, with more planned in the future.

More Than 600 Miles of Trail to Ride

There are more than 600 miles of trails for mountain bike enthusiasts to enjoy in the Hoosier state. Whether you need a more moderate and mild biking experience or you are up for a challenge, there is something for everyone in Indiana.

New Trails and Parks Being Built

Indiana State Parks says that there has been a lot of hard work being done to ensure biking fans have more trail options. There are several brand-new mountain bike parks that have been built or are being built across the state. The locations for those new and future parks including in the cities of Bremen, Chandler, Lynnville, and Oakland City.

Beautiful Places to Find Mountain Bike Trails

In addition to the new trails, you will find ample riding opportunities in some of Indiana's most beautiful natural landscapes like Hoosier National Forest or in our Indiana State Parks. The United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service reminds us what mountain bikers can expect on their ride in Hoosier National Forest.

Terrain on these trails varies from rolling hills and level ridgetops to some very challenging hills and steep slopes. These are multi-use trails, not designed exclusively for mountain bikes. The trails are shared with horseback riders and hikers.

Check Out the Brown County Indiana Mountain Bike Guide

Another popular location in Indiana for mountain biking is the beautiful Brown County, home to numerous trails, in addition to the historic French Lick, Indiana if you happen to be looking for a different type of adventure.

Find Your Next Trail to Bike in Indiana

For additional help locating a trail to ride for your next adventure, be sure that you check out the interactive trail map offered by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. It allows you to filter trails all across the state - whether you're looking for hiking, biking, or horse trails.

