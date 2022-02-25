I don't know how many times I've gone for drives and past certain locations and thought, "How much fun would it be to just drive off the road and see where whatever that is takes me?"

That's what I think (or say out loud to myself sometimes)...when I'm driving my Chevrolet Cruze. I love it, but it's hardly the off-roading vehicle of ANYONE'S dreams.

OFF-ROADING AT INTERLAKE STATE RECREATION AREA

I have done plenty of off-roading in my time; I just wasn't behind the wheel. And if I was, I would seek out what looks like a very COOL destination maintained by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and it is specifically designed for off-road fun. It's called the Interlake State Recreation Area and it's not that far away in Lynnville, Indiana. These guys are doin' it RIGHT. Man, I want a Gator.

WHERE TO FIND INTERLAKE STATE RECREATION AREA



Located in both Pike and Warrick Counties, it's not very far from just about anywhere in the tri-state. But anyone with the proper truck or SUV or an ATV who's been itching to put this ridiculous winter in the rearview mirror won't care how long the drive is. But before you go, this member of the Indy Jeep Junkies Off-Road Club might have some valuable information you'll need.

OTHER WAYS TO ENJOY INTERLAKE STATE RECREATION AREA

Plus, four-wheel-drive vehicles and four-wheelers aren't the only way you can enjoy Interlake SRA. The nearly 100 miles of trails are also great for horseback riding, hiking, and mountain biking. Additionally, Interlake offers several lakes for boating or fishing.

Now, when you clicked on the link to visit the Interlake website, did you click "OK" and remove the splash screen before reading what it says? It's simply an advisory that trail closures, re-routes, or trail difficulties can change at a moment's notice due to the weather. You may have realized that, but if you didn't, it's important to take note. I mean, you don't want to make big plans then miss out on something like what THESE guys are enjoying.

That just looks like an absolute blast.

Writing this makes me really want to head to Interlake SRA, but I'd better take something other than a four-cylinder Chevy.

