Friends of Rudy Mine Trails (Shaped by FAITH)

Sara McNulty is a Master Naturalist & Founder of the Friends of Rudy Mine Trails.

Gary Emord-Nestley is an avid cyclist, runner, and worked at the Owensboro Messenger Inquirer as a photographer for many years.

Rudy Mine Trails has been open during the pandemic, so come on out and enjoy!

Did you know that Rudy Mine Trails is one of the best kept healthy places to visit in our community! This little peace of heaven is a wonderful outdoor experience for everyone to enjoy. There are so many ways to enjoy nature and God's creation while walking, hiking, cycling, or nature gazing. There is something for everyone to do.

Sara gives us the back drop information on Rudy Mine Trails and how this land has been developed and Gary gives us valuable information about the single and double tracks, loop trails, mountain biking, walking and hiking trails.

Rudy Mine Trails Mission is to forever preserve the Rudy Mine Trails as vital green space for the people of Daviess County and surrounding areas. Open dawn to dusk.

Address: 101 Overstreet Rd. Owensboro, KY

For more information https://www.facebook.com/friendsofrudyminetrails