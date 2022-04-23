Text-to-911 Allows Emergency Texting in These Indiana Counties

Recently, an Indiana dispatcher received praise and recognition for her assistance to law enforcement after maintaining a text conversation with the victim of a captive situation who had texted 911.

You Can Text 911?

You read that correctly. The dispatcher was communicating with the victim via text message. In some situations, like the one above, texting 911 may be the best, and safest option. The FCC says,

Text-to-911 is the ability to send a text message to reach 911 emergency call takers from your mobile phone or device. However, because voice calls to 911 provide more information to 911 call centers, you should always make a voice call to 911 during an emergency whenever possible.

Old person dialing emergency number 911 on phone grinvalds loading...

Get our free mobile app

Can Anyone Text 911?

While there are a number of counties across the country where texting 911 is an available option, unfortunately, it is not available everywhere. However, according to the FCC, there are a lot of places where it is available, and in Indiana, there are a number of counties that offer Text-to-911 services.

Worker holding smart phone with emergency number Prostock-Studio loading...

Indiana Counties with Text-to-911 Services

Adams

Allen

Bartholomew

Benton

Blackford

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Crawford

Daviess

Dearborn

Decatur

Dekalb

Delaware

Dubois

Elkhart

Fayette

Floyd

Fountain

Franklin

Fulton

Gibson

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hancock

Harrison

Hendricks

Henry

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jasper

Jay

Jefferson

Jennings

Johnson

Knox

Kosciusko

LaGrange

LaPorte

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Martin

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Newton

Noble

Ohio

Orange

Owen

Parke

Perry

Pike

Porter

Posey

Pulaski

Putnam

Randolph

Ripley

Rush

Scott

Shelby

Spencer

St. Joseph

Starke

Steuben

Sullivan

Switzerland

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Union

Vanderburgh

Vermillion

Vigo

Wabash

Warrick

Washington

Wayne

Wells

White

Whitley

View and download a copy of the FCC master registry list of Text-to-911 participating counties across the United States to see if your county offers Text-to-911 services.

[Source: FCC.gov]

Evansville Police Officers Walk the Beat, Getting to Know Their Neighbors This year the Evansville Police Department has really stepped up its efforts to get to know the citizens they serve. Walking Wednesdays is a great way for law enforcement to be seen in neighborhoods and to meet the residents and hear their stories.

