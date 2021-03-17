Cops for Kids Fundraising Concert Coming to Gibson County August 7th

Remember concerts? They're those events where a bunch of us get together at a location to watch and listen to a musician play music we all like while we sing along and have a beer or two. It's been a while since we've had them in the Tri-State on a consistent basis, so it's okay if they don't ring a bell, or you can only vaguely remember them. Of course, I'm joking. We all remember concerts, and if you don't mind speaking for you, I'll say we are all chomping at the bit for them to make a return. Fortunately, with COVID vaccines being widely distributed and case numbers steadily declining, concert organizers starting to book artists and make plans for the summer, including one Gibson County man who is putting together a show for a fantastic cause.

Jeremy Bigham and his fiancé are bringing in Nashville recording artist, Jeff Bates to headline a show at the Toyota Events Center on the Gibson County Fairgrounds August 7th, with proceeds from the night benefitting the Gibson County Cops for Kids Program. The program gives officers the chance to take underprivileged kids in the county shopping during the Christmas season.

Along with Bates, the show will feature performances from local favorites, Rodney Watts, Blackford Creek, and Joe Nobody.

The show starts at 5:00 p.m. with the doors scheduled to open at 4:00. General admission tickets for the show are $20 each. Tickets in rows two through five are $25 each, and front row tickets that also include a preshow meet and greet are $35 each. Call Jeremy at 812-632-1584 to get yours.