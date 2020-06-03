Where Can I Get Tested for COVID-19 if I Don’t Have Symptoms?

I noticed a couple of businesses making announcements on Facebook about closing up shop for a few days because of the coronavirus. They are both in Gibson County, and since that's where I'm from, it grabbed my attention.

Now, the Gibson County Health Department is urging that if you attended a graduation party in Gibson County over the weekend (May 23-May 25) you should get tested for COVID-19. You should also be watching for COVID-19 symptoms. They do not specify which part of Gibson County could've been affected. The health department also noted that the businesses that closed, did so on their own, they were not ordered to close.

Fun Fact: It's kind of tricky to get tested for COVID-19 if you don't have any symptoms, but you could still have the virus. There is a location that will test you, and it will open June 3, 2020 at 8:00 A.M.

If you are not symptomatic, you will have to go to the Optum testing site located at the Princeton 4H Fairgrounds. They will not be present Monday, June 1st or Tuesday, June 2nd due to the election. They will return on Wednesday June 3rd. You call call 1-888-634-1116 to register or can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. You can call the Health Department if you have questions 812-385-3831

As of June 2, 2020:

579 people have been tested in Gibson County

17 Positive Cases

2 Deaths