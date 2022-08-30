If you haven't taken advantage of the free Covid-19 tests that the United States government made available to the public beginning back in January, your time is running out.

Free Tests for American Residents

In January, the US government began offering free rapid Covid-19 tests and all you had to do was fill out a quick order form on the United States Postal Service website. The program made four free rapid Covid-19 antigen tests available to every American household, at no charge.

Third Round of Tests Currently Available - For Now

Most recently, a third round of free tests have been made available for American households. According to an article from Reuters, 600 million tests have been distributed to homes across the country through the free program. At this time, every household in the country has had three opportunities to order tests. In the first 2 rounds of availability, four tests were the max per household. In this third round, eight tests will be sent, making the total number of free tests available to US households 16.

Free Test Program Ends Soon For Most

Unfortunately, if you have not gotten your free rapid Covid-19 antigen tests yet, time is running out. While free tests will still be made available to some organizations like childcare facilities and community health centers, the program to send tests to American households will soon be suspended. According to Reuters,

The government will continue to distribute free tests directly to long-term care facilities, schools, child care and early learning centers, community health centers, and food banks. The government will also keep supporting around 15,000 free testing sites in pharmacies and libraries.

The Deadline to Order Yours

The program will be suspended beginning September 2, 2022, due to a lack of congressional funding, according to Covid.gov. Get Your Free Tests Here Before The Deadline.

Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.

I Missed the Deadline. Now What?

If you missed the deadline to order at-home rapid Covid-19 antigen tests, and you need to be tested, you do still have some options available. You can purchase at-home tests at most US retailers and pharmacies. For those with health insurance either through your employer or through the Marketplace, you are eligible for reimbursement on up to 8 at-home tests per month, per person covered by your insurance. There are also more than 20,000 free testing sites across the country. Find a testing site near you, here.