Disney World Just Dropped Their Face Mask Policy and Fans Have Some Serious Opinions

Disney World and Disneyland are now face mask-free at both outdoor and indoor locations for vaccinated guests.

The new policy went into effect at both the Florida and California theme parks on Thursday (Feb. 17).

The official Disney website updated its theme park guidelines:

As we have done since reopening, we’ve been very intentional and gradual in our approach to our COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Based on recent trends and regulatory guidance, Walt Disney World Resort will be making adjustments to these measures, which may continue to change at any time without notice. We encourage people to get vaccinated.

Despite the updated policy, face masks will still be required for all guests over the age of 2 while in an enclosed Disney transportation vehicle. This includes buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner.

According to reports, a sign at the security check area of one of the Disney parks today read, “Unvaccinated guests must wear an approved face covering when indoors.” In Orlando, most of the "face masks required" signs have been removed from Walt Disney World's four theme parks and the Disney Springs shopping area.

Disney's major change in COVID-19 protocols follows recent updates at Universal Studios in Orlando, which lifted its face mask requirements for fully vaccinated guests on Saturday (Feb. 12). The company said that it will encourage guests who are not vaccinated to wear face masks indoors.

The ease in restrictions comes just as the state of Florida experiences a decrease in the number of coronavirus cases. Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report noted that between Feb. 4 and Feb. 10, 103,022 new cases were reported along with a 14.3 percent new case positivity rate. On Jan. 12, the state peaked at 71,742 new cases in a single day.

The internet is divided about Disney's new face mask rule.

Some believe that it is about time the mandate has ended while others believe that the counts are still too high to even chance it given that visitors are coming from across the globe and can spread new variants. Many are also concerned about guests who are immunocompromised.

Check out reactions from Disney fans and park guests, below:

