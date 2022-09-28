Planning a trip to Walt Disney World means being prepared to spend hundreds of dollars just to enter one of the resort's theme parks. The alternative, while not advisable, is trying to sneak into one of the parks using only faith, trust and pixie dust — and a baby stroller.

The Dictionary describes this as "gatecrashing," but it was apparently the more affordable option for one family who, in a viral video shared to TikTok, appeared to sneak their kid into Disney World's Magic Kingdom under the guise of the child being a baby or toddler.

In a video shared by @myfrienditsmebarbie, two women appear to enter the theme park with a child, who is covered by a rainbow blanket, discreetly tucked inside a baby stroller. The Cast Member at the entrance appears to do a double take before letting them through.

Once inside the park, the women get out of view of Disney Cast Members and help the little girl climb out of the stroller and fix her princess dress before tossing the blanket back into the baby buggy.

Text over the footage reads "When Disney ticket prices go up." Watch below:

Captioned "Poor kid was in an infant car seat," the video has been viewed over 9 million times as of publishing.

In the comments section, many viewers applauded the clever, albeit likely unethical, tactic.

"We just teach our kids to lie about their age, but this is epic," one user wrote.

"I wish I could do that with my 5'9 16-year-old son," another commented.

"I also support not having to pay full price for grandparents who only go to see the kids ride the rides. Disney is so expensive. $100pp? Ridiculous," someone else shared.

"I did the same with my daughter prices are ridiculous!!!" another parent commented.

Meanwhile, a person claiming to be a former Disney Parks Cast Member weighed in, "I worked the entrance in the past, and let me just tell y'all, they didn't pay [me] enough to care THAT much. I see a stroller, and the kid says '2,' have a nice day!"

Slightly discounted Disney World theme park admission tickets are available for kids under 10, while children under the age of 3 are granted free admission.

Park admission prices vary by day at some Disney theme parks. Currently, a single-entry ticket for the Magic Kingdom for a child under the age of 10 costs up to $158.69 including tax.