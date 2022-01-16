The Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, or cMoe as it is more commonly known, is a popular place to enjoy some indoor time with the kids exploring, learning, and playing but you may find yourself wondering when exactly you can take the kids to visit.

Operating On a Modified Winter Schedule

During the winter months, cMoe operates on a modified schedule, with the museum only open Thursday through Saturday from 9 am until 4 pm. They are closed for the remainder of the week.

Before you pack everyone into the car to visit there are a few other things you are going to need to know. The museum actually closes down to take to break beginning the second week of January.

"Winter Shut-Down Week"

From January 16, 2022, through January 26, 2022, cMoe will be closed for their "Winter Shut-Down Week," but they will reopen to welcome guests back to the museum beginning January 27, 2022.

Covid-19 Safety - Masks Required

It is also worth noting, as our community continues to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, that cMOe is requiring all guests to the museum ages 2 and older to wear a mask. They also are encouraging social distancing and proper handwashing.

cMoe continues to adhere to operating procedures and protocols that protect our visitors including daily sanitization of props and exhibits, mask wearing for all visitors ages 2+, encouraging social distancing and proper hand washing, and asking visitors and staff to please stay at home if they feel sick. We appreciate your continued kindness and understanding during this time as we navigate the ever-changing waters of health and safety with COVID-19.

With over 20,000 square feet to explore, cMoe is a wonderful place within the city of Evansville to visit with the family. They are located at 22 SE Fifth Street, downtown. To learn more, visit them at cMoe.org.

