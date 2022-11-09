Have a Holly, Jolly Good Time at 2022 Evansville Children’s Museum Elf Academy
The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.
2022 Elf Academy
Kids of all ages (0-99) are invited to attend this year's holliest, jolliest, most immersive holiday experience for the whole family - I like to think of it as a big "elfing" party. The academy will teach you all the things you'll need to know to properly perform your elfly duties. The 2022 Elf Academy includes the following courses.
- Photos with Santa, Elves, and other characters
- North Pole Village sock skating rink and snowball play area
- Magic Mountain Slide
- Toy Workshop: Woodcraft and art area for hands-on “toymaking”
- Holiday Treat Stations and Shopping
- Dance party with DJ
- Cocoa & Cookie Decorating
- Holiday 3D Printing
- Holiday Village Vendors
Complete your Elf Training, meet the big guy himself, and earn your Honorary Elf Badge! The Elf Academy is a one-day-only event, Saturday, December 10, from 9am-12n at the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville.
"Tuition" (ticket price) for the Elf Academy is $35 each for would-be elves of all ages. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Evansville.