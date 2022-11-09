The world is a big place, and it keeps getting bigger, which makes Santa's job more and more challenging each year. The North Pole's main man is magical, but that doesn't mean he doesn't need help from time to time. During this time of year, ol' Saint Nick needs more elves, and he has teamed up with the Children's Museum of Evansville to find some qualified candidates. But if you want to be one of Santa's helpers, you need to get the proper training first.

2022 Elf Academy

Kids of all ages (0-99) are invited to attend this year's holliest, jolliest, most immersive holiday experience for the whole family - I like to think of it as a big "elfing" party. The academy will teach you all the things you'll need to know to properly perform your elfly duties. The 2022 Elf Academy includes the following courses.

Photos with Santa, Elves, and other characters

North Pole Village sock skating rink and snowball play area

Magic Mountain Slide

Toy Workshop: Woodcraft and art area for hands-on “toymaking”

Holiday Treat Stations and Shopping

Dance party with DJ

Cocoa & Cookie Decorating

Holiday 3D Printing

Holiday Village Vendors

Complete your Elf Training, meet the big guy himself, and earn your Honorary Elf Badge! The Elf Academy is a one-day-only event, Saturday, December 10, from 9am-12n at the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville.

"Tuition" (ticket price) for the Elf Academy is $35 each for would-be elves of all ages. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

