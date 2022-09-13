If you are planning a trip to the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville, commonly referred to as cMoe, you'll need to postpone those plans for just a few more days. The Children's Museum is closed this week (September 12-16) in order to get some serious cleaning done.

This kind of shutdown is an annual thing for cMoe - it is something they do every year around this time. This week gives the museum a chance to do some deep cleaning - which is no small task for a building as big as cMoe. They also take this time to do some staff training and any necessary maintenance on exhibits.

Speaking of Exhibits...

During the shutdown, the cMoe staff will be hard at work installing the new Curious George: Let's Get Curious exhibit, which will be ready to go when the museum reopens on September 17th.

Following the shutdown, the Children's Museum will return to normal operating hours which are:

Sunday & Monday – Closed

Tuesday thru Saturday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a reminder, the price of Museum admission to cMoe is $10 per person for anyone 18 months old or older.

The mission of the Koch Family Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) is to create extraordinary experiences that ignite the imaginations of children and families through the power of play by being a premier educational resource and family destination that will inspire new generations of lifelong learners.

The museum is located at the corner of 5th and Locust Streets in Downtown Evansville. For additional information, please visit www.cmoekids.org or call (812) 643-cMoe (2663).

[Source: Children's Museum of Evansville Press Release]

