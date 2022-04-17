Unique, Unusual, and Unreal Museums You Can Visit Across Indiana

When was the last time you went to a museum? Did you have a good time? What it something you did intentionally, or did someone drag you there against your will? I have realized that as I get older, I find museums to be more and more interesting - and that's pretty much regardless of what the subject matter is. I just wish I had this desire to learn new things when I was back in school.

You may not know this, but there is the proverbial 'butt load' of museums in Indiana. I bet you'll find that just about every town across the Hoosier state has some sort of museum or historical society that tells the story of that town's past. Some cities are home to several museums - both big and small - that feature all types of items. When I was researching museums in Indiana, I quickly realized that there are way too many to include in one comprehensive list, so I decided to break them down and create lists based on the different kinds of museums.

Get our free mobile app

For this list, I focused on the more 'unique' museums in Indiana. I don't want to use the word 'weird' because that's too subjective - what's weird to me might be totally normal to you. But you can't deny that these museums are unique, and they look really interesting.

Keep in mind, that the museums featured below cover the entire state of Indiana. I realize that most of us won't plan a road trip and overnight stay just to visit one of them, but it does seem like a good idea to make a mental note so the next time you're in Dunkirk, Indiana you can say to yourself "Hey, Dunkirk is home to the Glass Museum. We should check that out while we're here."

The Most Unique Museums in Indiana Indiana is home to a whole bunch of museums, several of which house some pretty unique, unusual, and unreal items. Here is a list of 14 such museums from all around the Hoosier state. I decided to list them in alphabetical order. Enjoy!