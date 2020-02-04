Play for FREE This Week at Children’s Museum of Evansville

If you've never been to the Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe), then this is the perfect opportunity. If it's been awhile since you've been to cMoe, I bet they have something new and now is a great time to check it out.

This Thursday, February 6th is cMoe's Family Free Night. Like the name suggests, families can come play for FREE from 5pm-8pm. That should give you just about enough time to see everything cMOe has to offer, which is something for everyone. I would highly recommend that everyone grabs a picture of their kid crawling through the big nose on the second floor. What kid doesn't like pretending to be a booger?!