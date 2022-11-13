As we get older, Christmas becomes (or at least it should) less about us and the presents we hope to get, and it becomes more about giving and seeing the joy on others' faces, especially kids. This time of the year it's important to remember how incredibly blessed we are in this country, and we can't forget how many people aren't as fortunate. Those people deserve some joy this holiday season too, don't they? You can deliver that joy with a simple shoebox and the help of Operation Christmas Child.

What Is Operation Christmas Child?

Operation Christmas Child is an outreach program through the Samaritan's Purse organization. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has delivered shoebox gifts to over 198 million needy boys and girls in more than 170 countries. Samaritan's Purse does this by working with local churches and ministry partners around the world. Of course, none of this would be possible if there were no more shoeboxes full of goodies - that's where you come in.

A Simple Shoebox Can Change Lives

To most of us, a shoebox is probably just something that clutters up our homes, but through Operation Christmas Child, a shoebox, which is packed with toys, school supplies, and personal care items, becomes a "tangible expression of God's immense love for the child."

When it comes to gifting a shoebox, you have several options. You can fill your shoebox with gifts for kids in three different age groups...2-4, 5-9, and 10-14 years old. For those that can't get out, or just don't want to, Operation Christmas Child also allows you to build/fill your shoebox online at samaritanspurse.org, which is also where you can find step-by-step shoebox instructions.