With the prices of just about everything continuing to rise, it can be a challenge for families to find something fun and affordable to do together. The Children's Museum of Evansville (cMoe) has an offer that is tough (impossible, actually) to beat.

Get our free mobile app

It's an Offer You Can't Refuse

Normally the word "offer" is associated with a discount, a coupon, or maybe a BOGO (buy one get one), but what cMoe is offering is better than all of those things. It is time for another Family Free Night at the Children's Museum of Evansville. That means everyone in the family gets to explore the 20,000 square feet of hands-on interactive exhibit areas and programming the museum has to offer. The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville believes all children have the right to play, regardless of circumstances, socio-economic status, or financial hardship.

cMoe Family Free Night Details

Family Free Night at cMoe is happening on Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Admittance to the museum will be cut off at 7:30 pm. All children must be accompanied by an adult age 18 or over. Normal hours of operation for cMoe are Tuesday-Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm. The museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Must See cMoe

Quack Factory: There are a bunch of fun and educational exhibits to interact with at the museum, but there may not be one more popular than the Quack Factory, which features cMoe’s signature 20-foot tall duck named MOE. Children can climb inside of Moe and attempt to shoot plastic balls into his head.

There are a bunch of fun and educational exhibits to interact with at the museum, but there may not be one more popular than the Quack Factory, which features cMoe’s signature 20-foot tall duck named MOE. Children can climb inside of Moe and attempt to shoot plastic balls into his head. Kid's World: We are all kids at heart - maybe that's why Kid's World is so popular with all guests. Kid's World is a great way for kids and adults to learn more about Evansville, along with our three sister cities, Tochigi-Shi, Japan; Osnabrück, Germany; and Tizimin, Mexico.

We are all kids at heart - maybe that's why Kid's World is so popular with all guests. Kid's World is a great way for kids and adults to learn more about Evansville, along with our three sister cities, Tochigi-Shi, Japan; Osnabrück, Germany; and Tizimin, Mexico. Plenty More: Other exhibits at cMoe include ArtMaker Studio, Fantastic Plastic, Live Well, Speak Loud, and Work Smart.

10 Totally Wrong Assumptions We Had as Kids About How Things Work I saw a question on Ask Reddit recently from user u/BlackbuckDeer that asked, what wrong assumptions we had as kids about how things work. I knew my answer instantly. When I was a kid, I thought the music played on the radio was done by the artists themselves sitting in the studio. I imagined a long line of artists twisting and turning their way down the hallways of the station waiting their turn to come on and play. I don't think that's what led to me being interested in a career in radio, but having now worked in the business for over 20 years and knowing how the songs get played, looking back on that thought makes me laugh a little bit. I figured if I had a thought like that, you probably did too. So, I put the question on Facebook. The responses were not only great, but when you think about it like a kid would, they all made perfect sense.