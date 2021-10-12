Chicago Will Be Home to Another Legendary and Delicious Museum

Chicago Becoming Home to Another Legendary and Delicious Museum

This place looks like it will feel similar to being inside Willy Wonka's factory. This time it's the power of ice cream that captivate our imagination.



Chicago's Magnificent Mile will soon be getting some pretty sweet new tenants. A museum very unlike the legendary Chicago museums just a short drive away.

Chicago is becoming for fourth city in the world with...

The Museum of Ice Cream

Already in New York City, Austin and Singapore, the Museum of Ice Cream will open its delicious, sprinkle-covered Windy City doors in the summer of 2022.

Designers of the Museum of Ice Cream have developed a very unique experience that is much more than just the history of ice cream.

"Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and through the universal power of ice cream."

The first person I thought of when I saw this news was my friend who "lives, breathes and eats ice cream", Brent Murray, owner of Rockton, Illinois' Dairyhaus Ice Cream.

He had heard of the museum's other locations, but as to what goes on inside, neither one of us has a clue what to expect.

We did agree that these pictures sure do look fun and that a visit will surely need to happen shortly after they open.

According to blockclubchicago.com, the “museum” will feature 14 sweet-themed installations, including a “sprinkle pool,” as well as historical ice cream memorabilia, shops, a cafe and a bar.

There will be 60- to 90-minute tours where you get five ice cream treats.

The Museum of Ice Cream's 13,500 square feet will be at The Shops at Tribune Tower, 435 N. Michigan Ave..

Keep up to date on the museum's opening and get your name on the list to be one of the first people through the door on the museum's Facebook page.

