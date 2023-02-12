Evansville Students Are Invited to EVSC New Tech STEM Fest

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) and New Tech Institute are hosting the 6th annual STEM Fest later this month, and this year's event features more STEM activities than ever.

What is STEM Fest?

At this point, I'm going to assume that you know that STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math - so you can imagine what an event like STEM Fest is all about. In case you can't imagine, I can tell you that STEM Fest will have over 50 FREE STEM activities hosted by area colleges, businesses, organizations, and New Tech students.

EVSC New Tech STEM Fest EVSC New Tech STEM Fest via Facebook loading...

Visitors are encouraged to bring some canned goods that will be donated to the Tri-State Food Bank, but not before being added to the "Canstruction" area created by New Tech's Principles of Engineering students. Can't wait to see how that turns out!

And how could I forget - visitors have the chance to drive a friggin' robot!

And for the first time, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is involved with this year's STEM Fest, hosting a special room for preschool students on Saturday.

When is STEM Fest?

There are two days of STEM Fest, the first being Friday, February 24th, which will be a field trip day for Evansville middle school students (and homeschoolers). STEM Fest continues on Saturday, February 25th from 9am-1pm, and is open to the public.

New Tech Institute is located at 1901 Lynch Road in Evansville, along with the Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center.

