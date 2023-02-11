One Indiana eatery has expanded its non-alcoholic menu and we are 100% here for it!

Bye Bye Booze

Skipping alcohol while out with friends or out to dinner has gained in popularity, even outside of the 12-step crowd. There are a lot of reasons that a person might skip having an alcoholic beverage with dinner. Some people don't care for the empty calories that often accompany an adult beverage. Others may avoid alcohol for health reasons and others still may have a family history of substance and alcohol abuse.

Meet the Mocktails

Whatever the reason someone chooses to abstain from alcohol is entirely their own personal business but having non-alcoholic drink options is incredibly helpful, and frankly brilliant! There have been non-alcoholic beers on the market for a number of years now (although most of those do still contain a very, very small percentage of alcohol by volume) but handcrafted mocktails have begun to soar in popularity.

Fun and Festive - Sans Alcohol

When I heard Amy's on Franklin offers a non-alcoholic drink menu that offers up more than just soft drinks and iced tea, I was ecstatic! Personally, I don't drink. In fact, for the sake of full transparency, I can't drink. I am a recovering alcoholic. However, when I go out to eat, I do sometimes still want to enjoy a festive drink - sans alcohol, and the new non-alcoholic drink menu at Amy's on Franklin is fantastic. Jeremiah Galey, General Manager at Amy's on Franklin says,

We already have such a large selection of spirits, wine and beer that it just seemed appropriate to widen our selection of non-alcoholic offerings. There’s an ever-growing community of sobriety presently, which I absolutely love, and we want everyone who shows us enough grace to visit us in our space to feel that same love in return, no matter your preference in beverage. Times change, so should we.

The Menu

Not only does the new non-alcoholic menu at Amy's offer a half-dozen different non-alcoholic beers, but they also offer Liquid Death Sparkling Water in several flavors, as well as an assortment of teas - both hot and iced. They even have some delicious coffee options, and of course soft drinks and juices, but the handcrafted mocktail menu is the star of the show with drinks like the Sweet Izzy featuring strawberry-basil simple syrup, lemon juice, and Sprite, and Andrew's Revolution made with grapefruit juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup. The namesakes for the two drinks? Two of the children of Amy's on Franklin's owner, Amy Word. She tells us,

With so many embracing reduction lifestyles, sober living, and healthier options, we wanted to be inclusive in our menu offerings to make everyone comfortable! We added a mocktail menu about a year ago, and it has been so used, we knew there was a market to expand. We are thrilled with the response, and are happy to be a place for everyone.

More at Amy's

Amy's on Franklin first opened its doors in 2019 and has so much more to offer than just its non-alcoholic drink menu. In fact, if you've never been you are depriving your taste buds of some truly delectable dining. Whether it is one of the impressive cuts of meat, the tasty sides and sandwiches, or the outrageous and delicious desserts, Amy's on Franklin never disappoints. Find them at 1418 West Franklin Street on Evansville's west side.

