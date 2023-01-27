Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals

One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too.

A Mardi Gras Tradition

For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.

More Than Crawfish and Jampalaya

The Mardi Gras celebration at Stockwell Inn is so much more than just crawfish and po'boy sandwiches. Every year they team up with the neighboring animal shelter - It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue. Volunteers from It Takes a Village take shifts selling Mardi Gras beads to Stockwell Inn patrons and all of the proceeds from the beads benefit the homeless animals under the care of the shelter. The beads will cost you $5 or $10 a strand depending on which ones you buy. I have a collection of fun ones that I have purchased over the years, including one with a mermaid on it and one with a rubber ducky.

More About It Takes a Village

It Takes a Village is a no-kill shelter that serves to care for homeless animals with two locations in Indiana.

In Vanderburgh County: 1417 N. Stockwell Road, Evansville, Indiana 47715

In Spencer County: 824 E County Road 800 North, Chrisney, Indiana 47611

Since first forming as a rescue in 2010, It Takes a Village has saved the lives of more than 8,500 homeless animals. Just in 2021 alone, the staff and volunteers facilitated the adoption of more than 1,000 animals between its two rescue locations.

Although we do not discriminate based on breed, size or color, we have a particular interest in helping bully breeds, black dogs, animals with medical needs and other “hard-to-place” animals. Our mission is to “work as one in helping homeless animals irrespective of breed, location or circumstance.” We are a 501(c)(3) rescue.

When and Where to Enjoy Stockwell Inn's Mardi Gras Menu

Stockwell Inn will be serving up cajun and selling beads for six days. From February 16th through February 21st, you'll be able to enjoy their delicious cajun menu, cold beer, and of course, buy your beads to support It Takes a Village. Stockwell Inn is located at 4001 East Eichel Avenue, in Evansville, Indiana, and is open daily from 11 am until 3 am.

