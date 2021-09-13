New Bar & Arcade Opens in Downtown Evansville

Downtown Evansville is now home to a new bar and arcade: The Arcamedie. This new local hotspot features video games and pinball machines to fire up your inner child and a bar for your favorite over 21 beverage.

Located on 6th Street in the historic O’Donnell Building that once housed the Bethuram vacuum cleaner shop from 1945 until the mid-1990s, when you enter Arcademie, you may notice some of the vintage vacuums paying homage to the building's downtown roots. According to a post from Downtown Evansville's Facebook page that you can see in full below,

The building dates back to 1905 and has been the home to a variety of businesses, including a bakery and a vacuum shop, which closed in 1997 after 52 years in operation. Upon purchasing the building, owners Jessica and Carl Arnheiter discovered vacuums from years ago, which have been repurposed in different ways for the new business, including as lighting.

Aside from vintage vacuums, you're also going to see nearly 50 of video games and pinball machines like Tempest, Galaga, Q-Bert, Dig Dug, Pac-Man, and more. Plus most of them are set to free play! They even have Killer Queen, featuring two 42" screens that, according to the Academie Facebook page, allow ten players in two teams of five.

"It’s like Joust. And Super Mario Brothers. But with wasps. And bears. And snails."

They even host a weekly Killer Queen League Night.

So not only can you find some of your favorite classic video games, but there is also a fully stocked bar with draught options and "a thoughtful collection of spirits." The Arcademie also offers a selection of none alcoholic beverages too and they have plans to add to their menu. They do have a small food offering as well. The Arcademie is located at 22 Northwest 6th Street and you can currently visit them Tuesday through Sunday from 5 pm to Midnight. Keep scrolling for some cool vintage video game Pac-Man trivia you may not know!

