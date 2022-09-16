The Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is fast approaching. Beginning October 3rd Evansville's west side will be buzzing with activity as thousands of people from all over the Tristate descend onto Franklin Street to eat deep-fried everything and support area non-profits while they do it. We've put together a survival guide to help you navigate the ins and outs of the annual event.

More Than Just Fried Foods

While there will be no shortage of deep fryers and hot grease, there is certainly more to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival than just fried foods. However, if we're being totally honest, those fried foods are really what the fest is best known for. You can literally find just about anything you can imagine deep-fried or sugar-coated along Franklin Street during the annual street fair. Whether you're looking for sweet or savory, there is a good chance it is waiting for you at Fall Festival.

Rides, Games, and a Parade

Aside from the food, Franklin Street will also offer carnival rides for the kids and the kids at heart during the festival, as well as classic carnival games too. There will be no shortage of entertainment throughout the week, and of course, the big parade happens on Saturday, October 8, 2022. Spectators will line Franklin Streets to watch the floats and other parade participants roll by. The West Side Nut Club is also bringing back the incredibly popular Half Pot Raffle for 2022.

Supporting the Non-Profits

At the end of the day, it all really comes back to the food - because that is how we support the non-profits that line Franklin Street each and every year. For many of those organizations that participate with food booths, the Annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is their biggest moneymaker of the entire year.

What To Know Before You Go

So what exactly do you need to know before you head down to Franklin Street and what should you plan to bring with you? Whether it is your first time visiting the Fall Festival, or your 50th, our Fall Festival Survival Guide will help you be prepared.

