As the chill hits the air, and the leaves are just beginning to change colors before they fall from their trees for the winter, now is the perfect time to hop in the car and enjoy a scenic drive to take in all the beauty of midwestern autumn.

An Underrated Adventure

I have always enjoyed driving, especially when there is no set destination and no deadline for arrival. Admittedly, that doesn't happen as often as I'd like, but when it does, it always feels almost magical. Whether you have a co-pilot or you're rolling solo, with the right playlist, I believe a scenic drive is an underrated adventure.

attachment-chad-madden-cPa-7yByq3o-unsplash Photo by Chad Madden on Unsplash loading...

Taking In the Colors of Fall

As long as there is no inclement weather, there really is no bad time for a scenic drive, but there is one time of the year when it just might be better than the rest, at least here in the midwest. There is something magical and truly beautiful about the way Mother Nature transforms the leaves of the trees in this part of the country - the way the various shades of green fade into the most vivid yellow, red, and orange hues. As the leaves change this time of year, it can be absolutely breathtaking.

The Best Route For a Drive

While there are certainly plenty of places you can go and roads you can travel to get there, there is one route that really is the best if you want to take in the beauty of fall in Indiana and Illinois (and Ohio too!) - the Ohio River Scenic Byway.

attachment-joe-caione-xe0CDnPI6wU-unsplash Photo by Joe Caione on Unsplash loading...

The Ohio River Scenic Byway

The Ohio River Scenic Byway stretches across 943 miles - 452 miles stretching along the state of Ohio, 302 miles tracing the Ohio River shore along Indiana, and 188 miles in the state of Illinois.

Travel the paths of pioneers and presidents. Not only does the Ohio River Scenic Byway follow the path of explorers and adventurers, the verdant heartland byway passes through the birthplaces of three US presidents. Wander an ancient byway – prehistoric Indian sites and ancient earthworks are plentiful all along the byway. - ohioriverscenicbyway.org

A Fantastic Fall Adventure

During the fall season, the colors along the river are absolutely spectacular and there are so many wonderful little towns and historic spots to stop and visit along the way making the Ohio River Scenic Byway a fantastic fall adventure!

The Ohio River Scenic Byway in Southern Indiana is your gateway to adventures. Discover antique shops, artist studios and farm markets. Paddle a canoe, explore a cave, camp under the stars. Tour stately mansions, sample artisan wines and stay at a bed & breakfast inn. Try your luck at a casino. - OhioRiverByway.org