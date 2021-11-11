This holiday season there's a train ride for kids that's Christmas inspired. You can get into the Christmas spirit with milk & cookies, a holiday-themed story, beautiful scenery, and a visit from Santa himself. Here's how to get your tickets.

Tell City Depot

I had the chance to visit the Tell City Depot over the summer, and it's so impressive. After seeing the operation, I want to take one of the scenic train rides soon. There's such beautiful scenery through Perry and Spencer Counties to take in. The Ohio River Scenic Railway does a great job offering a variety of themed rides throughout the year for families to enjoy. The Christmas train is always the most popular among the children.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Candy Cane Express at the Tell City Depot

The entire family can enjoy an old-fashioned train ride on the Candy Cane Express. If you're looking for a fun and festive train ride, this one fits the bill. The magic and adventure of the season will come alive for people of all ages. It's the first chance for children to meet Santa Claus this weekend. See below for discounted tickets that may still be available.

About the Candy Cane Express

They have many Christmas-themed things planned when you visit the Tell City Depot. It's the perfect way to get the family into the holiday spirit!

Visit Santa & other Christmas characters.

Beautiful scenery and outdoor displays along the route.

A holiday-themed story narrated while on board.

Holiday-themed live and recorded music on board the train.

Milk, Cookies, and a Special Gift.

And more festive activities to get you in the holiday spirit!

Candy Cane Express Ticket Information

The train schedule runs each Saturday and Sunday from November 13th thru December 19th, 2021. There are 4 rides per day to enjoy. Each ticket starts at $35 and includes a 1-hour train ride. The first 100 people to use the coupon code WEEKENDSALE will receive 20% off Candy Cane Express tickets for this weekend only.

Boarding Address is 333 7th St Tell City, IN 47586.

You need to be sure to arrive AT LEAST 30 minutes before departure.

The TSA has mandated that all persons aboard a train, bus, plane or other modes of fixed-route transportation must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, except while eating or drinking. *Passengers aboard the railroad are permitted to eat and drink.