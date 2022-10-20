Did It Snow In Brown County Indiana in October?

Anyone who has spent any time at all in Indiana knows that the weather can be unpredictable and it seems that while there are four distinct seasons, we often experience weird amalgamations that don't always make sense - like snow in October.

Something Like "Swinter"

Mother Nature can sometimes get things a little mixed up here in Indiana and it is not uncommon to experience unseasonably cold, or warm temperatures regardless of what season we're in. Ordinarily, in mid-October, the weather is more often than not, still a little warm. Sometimes, it even feels more like summer than fall but one Indiana county saw something a bit less fall-like as Mother Nature jumped straight into a taste of winter. It actually reminded me of this episode of Phineas and Ferb...

October Snow in Brown County

On October 18, 2022, residents of Brown County, Indiana woke up to the beautiful colors of the fall foliage, mixed with a smattering of snow! While unusual, it made for some absolutely breathtaking photographs.

The park got confused this morning and couldn’t quite decided between Fall and Winter! It made for some beautiful scenery! Come see us soon, fall is in full effect! - Brown County State Park

attachment-BrownCounty_IndianaStateParks Indiana State Parks via Facebook loading...

Stunning Natural Beauty

The autumn leaves always make for a stunning view in Brown County, Indiana but the shades of orange, red, yellow, and green, mixed with the dusting of pure white snow, are simply gorgeous. Looking at the photo above, shared by the Indiana State Parks Facebook page, you can see three of Indiana's four seasons in a single image.

More on Brown County

