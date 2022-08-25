Fall means something different to each of us. For some, it is all about the hayrides and apple cider. For others, it's the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And for still others, there's the fun of taking the kids for a day of outdoor farm adventure.

It Starts With The Perfect Pumpkin

Personally, I love fall, and especially Halloween. We all know you cannot celebrate Halloween without a proper jack-o-lantern, which starts with the perfect pumpkin. Sure you can go to a big chain box store to buy your pumpkin but let's be honest. It is so much more satisfying and fun to go out into a pumpkin patch and pick your perfect jack-o-lantern pumpkin yourself. So if you want to find the perfect pumpkin keep scrolling to check out some of the options we've got below for area pumpkin patches and farms.

Photo by Gillian Lingard on Unsplash

Hayrides and Corn Mazes Galore

The other wonderful thing about fall is, of course, the hayrides and corn mazes. In this part of the Midwest, there is no shortage of mazes and hayrides to explore. If this is your idea of a fun fall time, we've put gathered some of the best in our region in the list below.

Perfect Fall Entertainment for the Whole Family

If you are looking for the perfect location to take the kids and let them burn off some of that fall break energy, you'll find lots of options in our list below. The Tri-state is full of places perfect for entertaining the kids - young and old alike.

Somethings Just For the Adults Too

Maybe you'd prefer more of an adult-only experience like, say, a day at a winery and distillery full of fall flavors, or maybe Zombie Paintball is more your speed... You're in luck! We have put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy fall fun - no matter what your exact brand of fun happens to be.

Photo by Anderson Schmig on Unsplash

30 Of The Best Pumpkin Patches and Farms in the Are

While this is certainly not a comprehensive list of every place in the region, it is an alphabetical list full of 30 wonderful spots, all within about a two-hour drive of Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro. Some of them are right here in our own backyards too so if you don't feel like making a road trip. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite fall tradition in Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois...

