Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular Celebrates 10th Year As Kentucky Halloween Tradition

An annual Halloween tradition that draws thousands to the city of Louisville, Kentucky is back for 2022!

More Than 5,000 Hand-Carved Pumpkins

The Jack O' Lantern Spectacular is a must-visit for anyone who loves spooky season. Spectators will enjoy a leisurely third-mile stroll among the woods of Iroquois Park, located in Louisville, Kentucky where they will be able to enjoy the extravaganza of more than 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminating the way. According to Louisville Tourism,

Time to get pump’d because Louisville’s Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular returns tonight and runs through October 31! This popular Halloween event will take you down a 1/3-mile trail through the woods of Iroquois Park to view over 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins during its nightly art show.

Celebrating a Decade of Louisville Jack O'Lanterns

What originally started back in 1988 in Massachusetts, eventually made its way to Kentucky, and 2022 marks the tenth year of the event which took place in Louisville for the first time in 2013. The annual event helps to support the Louisville-area non-profit, Parks Alliance of Louisville, as well as many other community projects across the more than 120 public parks and community centers across the city.

Presented each October along a winding path through the majestic woods of Iroquois Park, guests are treated to an organic art gallery of more than 5,000 artistically carved pumpkins in themed settings. This family-friendly event has become an annual tradition for thousands, who come back each year to experience a variety of themed vignettes, set to music. Ask anyone who has attended...the event simply can't be described....it must be experienced.

A New Theme Every Year

Our friend and local musician, Angel Rhodes shared photos with us from the 2021 TV and Movie-themed display. She tells us that the different themes each year are one of her favorite parts of the event. She also offered a couple of pro tips like going during the week and dressing in warm clothes. She also raved about the spiked cider.

My favorite is that they have different themes each year so it’s a new experience each time! Need to know…dress warm, go during the week to avoid lines, and definitely get the spiked cider. - Angel Rhodes

You can keep scrolling to see the images Angel shared with us. They are nothing short of spectacular! There are so many iconic and legendary characters that were brought to life in the 2021 carvings.

Get Tickets

Ticket prices vary depending on if you plan to visit during the week or during the weekend. Sunday through Thursday, expect to spend $15 per adult ticket and $12 per child between the ages of 3 and 12. You can expect to pay a little more for Friday or Saturday night tickets at $20 per adult and $15 per child. There is also a discounted rate for seniors as well. To learn more, and purchase your tickets visit JackOLanternLouisville.org.



