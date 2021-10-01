Fall means something different to each of us. For some, it is all about the hayrides and apple cider. For others, it's the pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And for still others, there's the fun of taking the kids for a day of outdoor farm adventure.

Personally, I love fall, and especially Halloween. We all know you cannot celebrate Halloween without a proper jack-o-lantern, which starts with the perfect pumpkin. Sure you can go to a big chain box store to buy your pumpkin but it is so much more satisfying and fun to go out into a patch and pick your perfect jack-o-lantern pumpkin yourself. So if you're looking for the perfect pumpkin check out one of the options we've got below for area pumpkin patches and farms.

The other great thing about this time of year, of course, are the hayrides and corn mazes and in this part Midwest, there is no shortage. If these are your idea for a fun fall time, keep scrolling to find out some of the best in the region.

Looking for a location to take the kids and let them burn off some of that fall break energy? We've got that too. The Tri-state is full of places perfect for entertaining the kids - young and old alike.

Maybe you'd prefer more of an adult-only experience like, say, a day at a winery and distillery full of fall flavors or maybe Zombie Paintball is more your speed... You guessed it... Keep scrolling. We have put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy fall fun - no matter what your exact brand of fun happens to be. And while this is certainly not a comprehensive list of every place in the region, it is an alphabetical list full of 30 wonderful spots, all within about a two-hour drive of Evansville, Henderson, and Owensboro - and some right here in our own backyards too. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite fall tradition in Southern Indiana, Western Kentucky, and Southeastern Illinois...

Scariest Ghost Town In KY Has A Truly Terrifying Past And Can’t Be Found On A Map The month of October fills me with even more passion for abandoned and haunted places and things. I love to research legends, folklore, and stories from all over the world, but especially right here in Kentucky. Some of the stories are pure legend with no real facts to back them up. But, I’m a sucker for a good ghost story.

One such legend involves a small town, a murdering teacher, and mysterious disappearances that went on for decades. This is what I learned about the legend of Elsewhere, KY.

A construction worker and journalist, by the name of Seamus Coffey, was volunteering at a Senior Citizen’s center and he met a man named, Earl. The gentleman was about 80 years old and told him a story of something that happened in Elsewhere. KY.

"When I was a boy, my pa’ and I went to the Elsewhere General Store to get some rock candy and chicken feed. I stood outside while pa’ talked to Mrs. Ellison the shopkeep. Pa’ loaded the feed into the truck and handed me the candy. Right about then, there was this loud scream from the schoolhouse. I don’t know right well what happened ’cause pa” told me to stay in the truck, but after that we never went back to Elsewhere."

"When I was a few years older, I went back there with some friends. We were just dumb kids foolin’ around. My friend Jason went inside the schoolhouse and I never saw him again. We spent the rest of the day looking for him and later the police did a search but found nothing. Shortly after that the county disconnected Elsewhere road from HWY 280. It’s been about 60 years and you’re the first person to mention the place in half a century, son."

After that, Seamus started searching for any information he could find about Elsewhere. He found an article in the Louisville Courier-Journal. The article covered a story about Elsewhere being abandoned for health and safety reasons. It was dated April 2nd, 1953. The article also gave him a piece of the puzzle that was missing, the exact location of Elsewhere. The town was located two miles north of New Concord (KY) just off of HWY 280. So, of course, he had to go there for himself.

This is the terrifying story of what he found in Elsewhere.