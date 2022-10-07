Temps to Dip in IN, KY, IL this Weekend – Is Frost Possible?

Fall officially began back on September 22, and as far as the weather is concerned, we've had it pretty easy since then. Lots of warm days with low humidity, cool nights, and very little rain - not very "Fall-like" conditions. That apparently will come to an end this weekend, at least for parts of the Tri-State. It'll definitely feel like fall over the next couple of days, and the experts are saying we might even see the first frost of the season.

attachment-NWS logo loading...

What Does the National Weather Service Say?

Meteorologists at the NWS have issued Frost Advisories in portions of Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and even Missouri. While the times and counties vary (see details below), the rest of the alert information is the same. According to weather.gov...

Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

anuja-mary-tilj-FoQx-_uxB10-unsplash (1) anuja-mary-tilj-FoQx-_uxB10-unsplash (1) loading...

Indiana Frost Advisory Details

The frost advisory is in effect from 2am to 11am on Saturday, October 8th for Sullivan, Greene, Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Lawrence

Counties.

Photo by Lennart Gasterstädt on Unsplash Photo by Lennart Gasterstädt on Unsplash loading...

Kentucky Frost & Freeze Advisory Details

The frost advisory is in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM (eastern) on Saturday, October 8th for portions of and south central Indiana and east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. There is also a Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night

through Sunday morning.

Frost Photo by Belinda Fewings on Unsplash loading...

Illinois Frost Advisory Details

The frost advisory is in effect from 1am to 9am on Saturday, October 8th for Effingham, Jasper, Crawford, Clay, Richland, and Lawrence Counties.

Get our free mobile app

Was the Farmer's Almanac Right or Wrong?

I wrote an article a little while ago about when the Farmer's Almanac predicted we would get the first frost of the season. So many people read the almanac and take it as fact - so I'm wondering if its prediction is actually correct. Here are some of the almanac's first frost dates for this area...

Evansville, IN - November 4, 2022

Indianapolis, IN - October 16, 2022

Chicago, IL - November 1, 2022

Carbondale, IL - October 18, 2022

Owensboro, KY - October 27, 2022

Lexington, KY - October 23, 2022

It looks like the frost that we could see this weekend is just a wee bit earlier than the "Old Farmers" predicted.

Mother Nature's Beauty and Power Captured By Evansville Photographer, Tom Barrows