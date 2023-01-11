Evansville’s Horror Con Is Happening March 11th and 12th, Here’s What to Expect at the Inaugural Event

Horror fans rejoice because a horror convention is heading to Evansville!

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Evansville's Inaugural Horror Con

From the folks that brought Raptor Con to Evansville, comes Horror Con! It's a horror convention that will have everything your spooky little heart desires! 103 GBF is proud to partner with Horror Con for the inaugural event, and they have some seriously great stuff lined up!

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Horror Con will take place on the weekend of March 11th & 12th. Tickets are on sale now, and you can use code HORRORROCKS for 10% off your tickets! Click here to buy them now.

Celebrity Guests

Of course with a horror convention, comes horror celebrity guests, here is who Horror Con has lined up:

Scout Taylor Compton

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Heather Matarazzo

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Miko Hughes

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

CJ Graham

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Rob Mello

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Film Maker Row

Along with celebrity guests, Horror Con will also be hosting a special Film Maker Row where they will host a Q&A panel and more! Here is who you can expect to see on Film Maker Row:

Jed Brian

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Steve Morris

attachment-321545562_1182323776006018_9025337750292452459_n loading...

Chase Dudley

attachment-323896174_688276119448586_1365818429102544811_n loading...

Cosplay Contest

If you're a cosplayer, you HAVE to check out the cosplay contest that Horror Con will be hosting! This contest comes with over $1,000 in prizes and is free to enter with your GA or VIP ticket to Horror Con

Courtesy of Horror Con Courtesy of Horror Con loading...

Vendors, Panels, Photo Ops and More!

This isn't all that will be offered at Horror Con, you'll also get to enjoy plenty of panels, various Q&A sessions, special effects workshops, hands-on prop building, miniature painting and D&D games from Tri-State Gaming Community, plenty of unique vendors for all kinds of spooky shopping, and much more!

Be sure to keep an eye on the Horror Con page for all announcements, plus ways you can get involved with Horror Con!

Buy your Horror Con tickets here, and don't forget to use code HORRORROCKS for 10% off! The countdown to Horror Con is on!