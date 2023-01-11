Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?

In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather predictions for January and February in the southern Indiana area. While it might be a little bit warmer now, we shouldn't get too used to it, because it looks like there are still more frigid cold temperatures and snow on the way very soon. According to The Old Farmer's Almanac:

Winter will be colder than normal, with below-normal precipitation but above-normal snowfall. The coldest periods will occur in early and mid-December, early and late January, and much of February, with the snowiest periods throughout January and in late February and early March.

The predictions were pretty accurate for December. If we thought it was bad then, the predictions for January and February sound much worse. Buckle up for more winter weather!

Weather Prediction for Southern Indiana, January 2023

The Old Farmer's Almanac breaks down January 2023 into four parts. They are as follows:

January 1-9: Snowy periods, very cold

January 10-16: Snowstorm, then sunny; cold

January 17-19: Rain and snow showers, mild

January 20-31: Snow showers, very cold

They also predict that the average temperature in January will be 27°...that's 7° below the average for this time of year.

Weather Prediction for Southern Indiana, February 2023

To wrap up this winter season, February is predicted to be even colder than January. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, this is what kind of winter weather we can expect in February 2023:

February 1-5: Sunny, bitter cold

February 6-10: Snow showers, cold

February 11-17: Flurries, frigid

February 18-28: Snowy periods, very cold

Much like January, the average temperature in February is predicted to be 27°, which is 8° below average.

Now look, these are just predictions. We all know how fickle Mother Nature can be in our neck of the woods. In the event that we do experience weather worse than what we saw in December, it's best to plan ahead. Be sure that you have a winter weather emergency kit somewhere in your vehicle. You can see what you should include in that emergency kit below:

