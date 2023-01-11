Here’s 10 Things the Evansville Public Libraries Offer Besides Books

The word LIBRARY comes from the Latin word "liber" which means "book." That's why, for centuries, a library has been defined as a room or building that contains books, periodicals, and other printed materials. For quite a while, though, libraries have been much more than that. The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL), for example, offers quite a few resources besides books at its eight locations - almost all of which are free to those with a library card (which is also free, by the way). If you haven't been to the library recently, you are missing out on a lot of really cool stuff. Let me tell you about some of them.

10 Resources/Services Offered at Evansville Public Libraries

These resources (and several more) are available at the following EVPL branches...

EVPL Canva loading...

1. CDs - Music

I'm a lifelong music lover and have worked in radio for over 25 years, so, of course, I'm going to start with music. The public library is a hugely underutilized resource for music. They may not have the latest albums as soon as they are released, but a library is a great place to discover new (to you) music. It's okay to take a chance on a handful of bands or artists that might interest you. It doesn't cost you a thing, and you might just discover a hidden gem.

EVPL Canva loading...

2. CDs - Audiobooks

This is a great alternative for those (like me) who have a hard time sitting down and reading a book. I would much rather sit and listen to one, and I would much rather NOT pay a monthly fee to do so. Public libraries to the rescue!

EVPL Canva loading...

3. DVDs - Movies and TV

New movies, older classics, obscure finds, TV series, and more. You can "rent" all of them for free at your public library.

EVPL Canva loading...

4. E-Materials

The EVPL has a vast collection of all those things I just mentioned - music, movies, TV, audiobooks, regular books, and more - available online.

EVPL Canva loading...

5. Computers/Internet Access

Computers are not cheap, and neither is paying for the internet each month, yet, we still need them for so many aspects of our lives. Thankfully, the EVPL offers computers and access to the internet for its members.

EVPL Canva loading...

6. Meeting Rooms

Sometimes, people need to get together to discuss things. If you don't have an office, and you're tired of meeting in your living room or garage, what do you do? Well, you can use the rooms available at various EVPL branches.

EVPL Canva loading...

7. Tutoring

School can be tough, and many students need a little extra help. Many parents (raises hand slowly) are pretty useless once their students get past about third grade. Tutors are available to help at various EVPL branches.

EVPL Canva loading...

8. Print/Fax/Copy

The EVPL offers some basic services that most of us take for granted - for example, the ability to print, copy or fax documents.

EVPL Canva loading...

9. Storytime

Who doesn't love storytime? Noone, that's who. Kids love storytime, because, duh, and parents love storytime because it keeps their kids entertained for a little bit. The EVPL hosts several different storytimes throughout the week - seems like just about every day at different locations.

EVPL Canva loading...

10. Recurring Events

Storytime is just one of several recurring events offered at EVPL locations - others include Baby & Me, Block Party, Play & Learn Playdate, Tech Time, Family Dance Party, and more. You can learn about all of them at evpl.org.

See Inside The Princeton Public Library's Grand Expansion The Princeton Public Library has been working on a $5 million dollar expansion, and it's finally complete.