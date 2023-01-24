Evansville Public Libraries Partner With AARP to Provide Tax Aide for Members

Back in 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote a letter that included the now-famous quote, "in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes." Over 230 years later, that statement still rings true. As much as you may hate it, now is the time to start preparing your taxes, and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is here to make that process a little less painful (hopefully).

I wrote an article recently about some of the resources and services offered by the EVPL besides books. This article is about another service they provide this time of the year - tax aid. The EVPL is once again offering tax help from trained professionals with AARP, available at five locations from February 6 through April 14th. Appointments are now available at the following times, dates, and locations. Call (812)428-8218 or visit EVPL.org to make your appointment.

EVPL Oaklyn: Mondays from 12n-4p

Feb. 6, 13, & 27

Mar. 6, 13, 20, & 27

Apr. 3 & 10

EVPL Central: Tuesdays from 9am-1pm

Feb. 7, 14, 21, & 28

Mar. 7, 14, 21, & 28

Apr. 4 & 11

EVPL McCollough: Wednesdays from 12n-4pm

Feb. 8 & 22

Mar. 1, 8, 22, & 29

Apr. 5 & 12

EVPL Red Bank: Thursdays from 12n-4pm

Feb. 9, 16, & 23

Mar. 2, 9, 16, 23, & 30

Apr. 6 & 13

EVPL North Park: Fridays from 11am-3pm

Feb. 10, 17, & 24

Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, & 31

Apr. 7 & 14

What Should You Bring to the Appointment?

Bring a picture ID, Social Security Card/annual statement, and last year’s tax return.

Real estate taxes paid or rent paid with the name and address of the landlord,

Bring any letters the IRS may have sent you, especially if you had Market Place Insurance (form 1095-A).

Bring a check if you would like to receive your refund through direct deposit.

Bring a pen or pencil to fill out the interview pamphlet and remove documents from their envelopes to speed things along.

Reference this list of documents from AARP.

