You would normally expect to hear a term like "Seasons of Sharing" during the Christmas holiday season - in fact, you DID hear that term in December of 2021 when the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) hosted a donation drive. Well, Spring is a season too, and the EVPL wants to make it another season of sharing, and this time it's all about the animals.

EVPL Seasons of Sharing loading...

Spring 2022 Seasons of Sharing

Now through the end of April, the EVPL is asking for your donations to Evansville Animal Care & Control, which “is dedicated to promoting citizen and pet safety,

promotion of responsible pet ownership, and the reduction of animal overpopulation." The Seasons of Sharing donation drive corresponds with National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week (April 10-16).

During the donation drive, they are hoping to collect items like puppy pads, dog treats, plus cat and dog food. You can find more items to donate on this special Amazon wish list. Of course, monetary donations are always welcome.

Evansville Animal Care & Control evansvillegov.org loading...

EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney says, "EVPL is committed to supporting our community. We hope that through this spring’s Seasons of Sharing, the library and our

community can join together in bringing awareness and support to the animals who need it most in our region.”

Evansville Public Library Locations

Central - located at 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

East - located at 840 E. Chandler Ave.

McCullough - located at 5115 Washington Ave.

North Park - located at 960 Koehler Dr.

Oaklyn - located at 3001 Oaklyn Dr.

Red Bank - located at 120 S. Red Bank Rd.

Stringtown - located at 2100 Stringtown Rd.

West - located at 2000 W. Franklin St.

