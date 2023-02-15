Evansville Libraries Accepting Baby Item Donations for Child-Focused Programs
I'm not telling you anything you don't know when I say that having a baby is a life-changing experience in a number of ways. If you have kids, regardless of how old they are right this minute, you know exactly what I mean because you've experienced it firsthand. To hear them say their first words, take their first steps, and experience everyday things we take for granted for the first time is a level of joy that is hard to put into words. As fulfilling as those moments and others are, caring for a child, especially during the newborn and infant phase, is one of, if not the biggest and sometimes toughest, undertaking any human on earth will ever do. That task becomes infinitely more difficult if you don't have the financial resources to provide the items a baby needs. Fortunately, the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is helping with the next phase of its Seasons of Sharing initiative, but they need your help to make it happen.
EVPL Seasons of Sharing: Winter Bundle of Joy Drive
The "Seasons of Sharing" initiative was started back in the winter of 2021 as a way for the EVPL to give back to the community where the library serves as the facilitator and organizer and encourages residents to participate. Previous campaigns have collected donations for families in need, local animal rescues, teachers, first responders, doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff members.
With the Winter Bundle of Joy campaign, the library is asking for you to donate essential items new parents need in order to properly care for their newborns and infants on a day-to-day basis. Essentials they may not be able to afford at this time. Items the EVPL is asking for include the following:
- Diapers
- Baby wipes
- Baby shampoo and conditioner
- Clothes
- Socks
- Sippy cups
- Children’s books
- Personal hygiene items
- Incontinence supplies
- Baby food
- Baby formula
Donations can be dropped off at any one of the eight branches of the EVPL during regular library hours between now and March 4th. All items will be divided among the following three organizations:
- Little Lambs
- Vanderburgh County Health Department's Pre to 3 Program
- Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE)
All items must be new and/or unopened.
[Source: Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library]