Say Cheese! Evansville Public Library Offers FREE Holiday Photo Sessions
The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) announced a new program called Seasonal Snapshots giving folks to chance to have a FREE holiday photo session. If you're a skeptic, like me, you're probably wondering what the catch is. Friend, there is no catch. There are a couple of guidelines or parameters, sure, but no catch. You don't even have to have an EVPL card - which is also free, by the way.
Seasonal Snapshots includes a 15-minutes photo session on a festively fun set at one of the EVPL branches. The sessions are good for up to six people. Once your session is done, you will receive 3-5 digital photo files which you can use for Christmas or however you'd like. All FREE!
EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney says, “We are always looking for innovative ways to create experiences for our community, and this new program is the perfect way to start the holiday season. We hope these photographs capture special memories that will live on for generations to come.”
How Do I Get My Free Photos?
Registration is required to reserve your photo session. Seasonal Snapshots will be offered on the following dates at the following EVPL locations.
- Saturday, December 4th from 9am-1pm at EVPL Central
- Monday, December 13th from 4pm-8pm at EVPL North Park
You can register in person at any EVPL branch, or you can call (812)428-8200.
Evansville Public Library Locations
- Central - 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- East - 840 E. Chandler Ave.
- McCullough - 5115 Washington Ave.
- North Park - 960 Koehler Dr.
- Oaklyn - 3001 Oaklyn Dr.
- Red Bank - 120 S. Red Bank Rd.
- Stringtown - 2100 Stringtown Rd.
- West - 2000 W. Franklin St.