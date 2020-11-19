EVPL Shifts to Curbside Services Only Due to Rise in COVID Cases

It feels like we are going back in time, back to the early days of this doggone pandemic. We're seeing a new surge of COVID cases, which is overwhelming our hospitals and forcing government officials to reinstitute restrictions in an effort to keep people healthy and safe. Those changes are happening all over town, at restaurants, businesses, churches, schools, and now libraries.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) has announced that in response to increase in COVID numbers, all of their branches will move to curbside only services (EVPL To Go) starting on Monday, November 23rd. The decision was made by EVPL Administration and with the EVPL Board of Trustees, keeping the health of library workers and patrons a priority.

EVPL CEO Scott Kinney says, “We have a responsibility to our community to put their health and safety first. At this time, we are following the recommendations of health officials to minimize crowds, reduce sharing of materials, and offer a curbside

option.”

Here's what you need to know about EVPL To Go:

The curbside service is available at all locations, except for EVPL East due to ongoing construction.

EVPL To Go is available Monday through Saturday from 9am-6pm.

EVPL To Go also allows library users to copy, fax, and scan.

There are several other services offered by the library, that users can take advantage of from home, including:

EVPL Recommends: A personalized recommendation service to virtually browse the library.

Book-A-Librarian: Get personalized reference or technical assistance.

AskEVPL: Chat with an EVPL team member to get quick help.

EVPL’s Business Central: Create a resume, practice interview skills, and connect with resources for small business owners.

EVPL’s Education Central: Find trusted resources for students, teachers, and educators.

And, of course, the EVPL’s digital collection is always available, and it's a great resources, featuring thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV

shows, music, and more, available 24/7.