EVPL Kicks Off Summer Reading Celebration Online This Weekend

Press release from Heather McKinney, EVPL Writing & Social Media Specialist

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s summer reading celebration will kick off online at evpl.org/summer on Saturday, May 23 and will continue through Saturday, August 1.

This year’s theme, Our Summer: Imagine Your Story, celebrates every individual’s unique story and encourages all of our participants to imagine new possibilities.

Everyone is invited to participate in the summer reading celebration. Participants do not need an EVPL card to participate. To sign up, visit EVPL’s summer reading celebration page, EVPL’s Beanstack page, or the Beanstack app.

Participants can log hours on Beanstack between May 23 and August 1. Participants will be grouped by age – Children (0-12), Teens (13-17), and Adults (18+).

Winners from each age group will be selected every week (Sunday to Saturday) to win a prize. Participants will earn a badge for every hour they read. After the first badge is earned, participants will automatically be entered into our weekly prize drawing. As more hours are read, more badges are earned, resulting in more chances to win. Prizes for this summer include a Mesker Park Zoo Family Membership, eReaders, giftcards, and more. Winners will be notified and will be offered the option to receive a prize sent to their home or to wait to pick up their prize from an EVPL location once library locations have reopened to the public.

For more information about Our Summer, visit evpl.org/summer.