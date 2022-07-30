Evansville Indiana&#8217;s Bluestocking Social To Celebrate Second Birthday &#038; You&#8217;re Invited

Evansville Indiana’s Bluestocking Social To Celebrate Second Birthday & You’re Invited

Bluestocking Social via Facebook

Anytime a local business celebrates a birthday, it is cause for celebration but personally, I am pretty excited to see one of Evansville's indie bookstores thriving.

Bluestocking Social

Bluestocking Social, owned by Annie and Matt (and their shop pets!) is one of two independent bookstores in the city and they offer more than just books. Tucked away behind a bright blue door in a basement near the University of Evansville, Bluestocking Social supplies the city with books, art supplies ranging from painting materials to drawing needs, and printmaking tools. I have even purchased books from them that they ordered special for me.

Kat Mykals, TSM
Unique Gifts and Local Art Too

They also offer a selection of unusual and unique gift ideas, as well as local art. If you get a chance to check out the collection of stickers, do yourself a favor and peruse. You might just catch yourself giggling at a few. They often have artisan candles and other interesting odds and ends.

It's A Birthday Party

We are shouting HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our indie bookstore friends! On Friday, August 2, 2022, Bluestocking Social is celebrating its 2nd birthday with a party of sorts that will include a pop-up shop from Blithe Collective. There is also a "special giveaway" planned that day as well.

Kat Mykals, TSM
Find Bluestocking Social

You can find Bluestocking Social located at 606 B South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, just a few doors down from Honeymoon Coffee Company. (If you pop in Honeymoon after you stop into the bookstore, I recommend you try an ice Purple Ace latte!)

