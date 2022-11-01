Shhhh…Here’s What You Need to Know About the Evansville Public Library’s Annual Fall Book Sale
Now that fall is here and doing things outside is becoming less of an option, now would be a great time to stock up on some new (used-new) books. If you're looking to freshen up your supply of reading materials, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is giving you the chance to do just that at the EVPL Foundation's fall mini book sale this weekend.
Way More Than Just Books
Don't let the name fool you, the fall book sale offers way more than "just" books - literally, thousands of items, including books, audiobooks, movies, CDs, and DVDs will be on sale. And with these items going anywhere from $.50 - $2, you will be able to load up without breaking the bank.
Fall Mini Book Sale Details
The 2-day sale will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday, November 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central. There is no cost to come and look around, but you are encouraged to bring your own bag or box for anything you buy. And new this year, credit card payments will be accepted.
Shopping for a Good Cause
The sale is more than just an opportunity to shop for all of the things I just mentioned. The sale serves as a primary fundraiser for the EVPL Foundation. The money raised at this sale, and others like it throughout the year, are used to support youth programs and services, the community lecture series, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives.