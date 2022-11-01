Now that fall is here and doing things outside is becoming less of an option, now would be a great time to stock up on some new (used-new) books. If you're looking to freshen up your supply of reading materials, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is giving you the chance to do just that at the EVPL Foundation's fall mini book sale this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Way More Than Just Books

Don't let the name fool you, the fall book sale offers way more than "just" books - literally, thousands of items, including books, audiobooks, movies, CDs, and DVDs will be on sale. And with these items going anywhere from $.50 - $2, you will be able to load up without breaking the bank.

attachment-Fall Book Sale_Digital Ad_1920X1080 2 loading...

Fall Mini Book Sale Details

The 2-day sale will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday, November 13 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm in the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central. There is no cost to come and look around, but you are encouraged to bring your own bag or box for anything you buy. And new this year, credit card payments will be accepted.

Shopping for a Good Cause

The sale is more than just an opportunity to shop for all of the things I just mentioned. The sale serves as a primary fundraiser for the EVPL Foundation. The money raised at this sale, and others like it throughout the year, are used to support youth programs and services, the community lecture series, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives.

See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years I find looking back on the way things used to be fascinating. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I'm living through the current time period. The conveniences of answering any question we have in seconds, or ordering practically anything we want or need and having it delivered to our doorstep is pretty sweet. But, there is something fun about seeing how things around us have evolved. As an Evansville native, and spending quite a bit of my time in downtown Evansville (that's where the station is located), I've always appreciated the older architecture of the buildings around the area. So, I dug into the Willard Library Archives to see how a few of those areas look now compared to then. Some have changed a little, others quite a bit, and a few don't even exist any more. Take a look.