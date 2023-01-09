Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ Kicks Off Book Tour This Week in Evansville

Those of us who call Indiana home already know that there are lots of interesting places to see and things to do here in the Hoosier state. Things are changing all the time, though, and it never hurts to be informed, updated, or reminded of the best that Indiana has to offer. A new book called 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die seems to do just that. The book's author, Jamie Ward, is coming is kicking off her book tour this Friday in Evansville and you'll have the chance to meet her and get an autographed copy of the book.

100 Things to Do in Indiana loading...

About the Book

100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die is more than just a list - it is a guide to all the best spots in the state. Author Jamie Ward includes itineraries and ideas for the whole family and tips that only a native to Indiana would know. The book will provide new adventures for those who live here and for visitors to Indiana.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, the book wouldn't be complete without mentioning some of the awesome attractions and events we have here in Evansville, including Angel Mounds Historic Site, Bosse Field, Mesker Park Zoo, the USS LST-325, and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.

Jamie Ward loading...

Meet the Author

Jamie Ward will kick off a state-wide book tour this Friday in Evansville, giving you the chance to meet her and get a copy of the book signed. Jamie will be at Your Brother's Bookstore on Friday, January 13th from 6pm-7:30pm.

About Jamie Ward

Jamie Ward is a published author and owner of the travel and lifestyle blog, Cornfields & High Heels. Her love for travel takes her from the west to the east coast, north to the south, through tiny towns with cornfields, and bustling cities with skyscrapers. Jamie resides in the central Indiana area with her husband and children and enjoys road trips, finding waterfalls, and visiting new coffee shops.

(Information courtesy of Visit Evansville press release)

15 of the Most Beautiful County Courthouses in Indiana There are a total of 92 county courthouses in the state of Indiana. I have determined (it's just my opinion) that these 15 are the most beautiful. There is no way I could or would rank them, so here they are in alphabetical order.