Kentucky Artist to Illustrate New Dolly Parton Children’s Book

Do you think you know anybody or, for that matter, could FIND anybody who does not like Dolly Parton? Wait...check that...LOVE Dolly Parton?

DOLLY PARTON'S IMAGINATION LIBRARY

For me, the answer is "no" on both counts. Dolly Parton is apparently on this earth serve, and serve is what she has been doing since, well, she COULD. While the global icon's music is legendary and timeless, it has seemed like--in recent decades--that the singer/songwriter's music career has merely been a tool she has used to become one of the world's great philanthropist's. Dolly's Imagination Library has, perhaps, the highest profile among her charitable endeavors.

Since its inception in 1995, the Imagination Library has provided more than 197 million free books to kids in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Australia. And it shows no signs of slowing down.

So it only makes sense that Dolly Parton has also become quite a prolific children's book author. In fact, on her Imagination Library YouTube channel, you'll find a number of videos of the superstar reading her works.

DOLLY PARTON'S NEXT CHILDREN'S BOOK

Next up for Dolly is the April 25th release of Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big, a story about her god-dog Billy the Kid and his aspirations to becoming a big country music star. The best part is the story's anti-bullying message.

MEET ILLUSTRATOR MACKENZIE HALEY

The book's illustrator is Kentucky artist MacKenzie Haley, who has never met the country legend but has quite a collection of her own, having illustrated more than a dozen books.

According to WAVE-Louisville, Haley typically has a two-year period in which to complete illustrations for any given work, but Dolly's latest offering was fast-tracked. She had to have everything finished in six months.

Haley also says that illustrating Dolly herself was a difficult endeavor; she went through an atypical FIVE revisions before she got her right.

So, if you purchase Dolly Parton's newest book for a child or children in your life, know that a little Kentucky artistry went into the success story we all know it will become.

