How You Can Visit the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago for Free This Winter

Shedd Aquarium in Chicago is offering free admission to Illinois residents once again in 2023, and your family totally needs to take advantage of it!

What Is the Shedd Aquarium?

For those that don't know, the Shedd Aquarium is located on the shores of Lake Michigan and is home to a wide variety of aquatic life from around the world. Visitors can see everything from dolphins and beluga whales to octopuses and piranhas. In addition to the marine animals, the aquarium also has a number of interactive exhibits and educational programs. So, as a parent, taking your kids to the Shedd is a real win/win...Your kids will have fun seeing a TON of cool species and they will learn a TON while they're at it!

How to Visit the Shedd Aquarium for Free in 2023

On specific days of the year, all Illinois residents can experience the wonder of the Shedd Aquarium for free! Here are upcoming Illinois Resident Free Days at Shedd Aquarium for January and February 2023:

January 12, 13, 14, 15, 16

February 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28

Important Things to Know About Shedd Aquarium's Illinois Resident Free Days

If you are an Illinois resident and you have always wanted to visit the Shedd Aquarium, but you have never got around to it, this is the perfect way to do it! Here are some important things you need to know before you go...

Free admission is available to all Illinois residents who can show proof of residency, aka, a current driver's license or state ID.

Tickets for free days MUST be reserved in advance at sheddaquarium.org (subject to a $3 service fee) or by calling 312-939-2438.

(subject to a $3 service fee) or by calling 312-939-2438. Free admission includes access to all of the aquarium's permanent exhibits. There will an additional charge for special exhibits.

