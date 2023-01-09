Break out your formal wear and get ready for a night out to raise funds and celebrate an amazing organization that is doing big things for the youth in the Evansville community.

7th Annual Black and White Masquerade Charity Ball

Join us and our Townsquare Media sister stations in supporting Young & Established at the 7th Annual Black and White Charity Ball to raise money to help Young & Establish continue their mission,

to inspire and motivate youth while addressing the challenges young people face every day. Through our mentoring programs, community events, and relevant campaigns, we strive to make a lasting impact on the lives of today's youth.

Photo by Tyler Harris on Unsplash Photo by Tyler Harris on Unsplash loading...

More on the Work Young & Established Does in the Evansville Community

Young & Established has done a tremendous job providing resources for the youth of our Southern Indiana community to help empower them to achieve their greatest potential and build their self-worth. The work that they do is imperative to the growth of our local community and is exhibited in the work they do every day.

It is the passionate desire of the Young & Established movement for youth and young adults to realize their self-worth and potential, establish and reach goals, become successful members of their communities, and to fulfill their dreams!

Get our free mobile app

They Need Our Support

Clearly, this is an organization worth getting behind and we are proud to have the opportunity to help them by sharing this amazing event with you. Supporting Young & Established is supporting the future of our youth and our community and you can show your support by joining us at the 7th Annual Black and White Charity Ball. As the name implies, this is a formal affair with a black and white theme so come dressed to impress.

161910098 George Mayer loading...

What, When & Where:

What: The 7th Annual Black and White Charity Ball

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 9 pm - 2 am

Where: The Evansville Country Club, 3810 Stringtown Road, Evansville, Indiana

Is There an Age Requirement to Attend?

While the proceeds from the event go to benefit area youth, this is an adults-only event. All attendees must be 21 or older to attend. There will be a cash bar available for those who wish to enjoy an adult beverage.

Photo by Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash Photo by Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash loading...

What Can I Expect?

The 7th Annual Black & White Charity Ball will include a night of fun with music and dancing, featuring a live DJ. There will be hors d'oeveres served and three cash bars will be available as well as tons of giveaways, a silent auction, and a half-pot drawing. Don't forget to grab your friends and pop into the photo booth to capture a memory of the night.

How Do I Buy Tickets?

Tickets for the 7th Annual Black & White Masquerade Charity Ball are just $60 and can be purchased in advance using the link below.

To learn more about Young & Established and the extraordinary work they do, visit their website or connect with them on Facebook.

Dive With Sharks At This Missouri Aquarium You don't have to drive to the ocean to live on the wild side and swim with sharks. In fact, you could just drive to Missouri.