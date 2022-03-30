Located inside a building that once housed a beauty supply store, Evansville's newest youth mentoring organization is making a mighty impact on children in one of the city's more underserved areas.

Kat Mykals/TSM Kat Mykals/TSM loading...

Young & Establish Aims to Mentor, Develop and Lead the Youth in Our Community

The brainchild of Founder and Executive Director, Courtney Johnson, Young & Established is an amazing organization that operates with a sort of three-fold mission to mentor, develop, and lead the youth in our community.

Young & Established exists for the betterment of the community, primarily through the inspiration and motivation of youth, but additionally by developing and participating in various activities and events focused on addressing today’s challenges. Y&E strives to be a leading organization that actively promotes positive youth empowerment. It is the passionate desire of the Young & Established movement for youth and young adults to realize their self-worth and potential, establish and reach goals, become successful members of their communities, and to fulfill their dreams!

Get our free mobile app

Nikki Warner-Davis Nikki Warner-Davis loading...

Founded By A True Servant Leader

If you have ever met Courtney, you know just how much of a passion project the organization is for him. He is the true definition of a servant leader and it shows in everything he does. He has big dreams and knows how to chase them. He notoriously leaves everyone he meets a little better than he found them.

A Washer & Dryer in Every School

A few weeks back, Courtney shared with us that it was the goal of Young & Established to provide a washer and dryer to every school within the Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation and he is making that dream a reality.

Making Deliveries

Today, we, along with our Townsquare Media sister stations, had the pleasure of donating a washer and dryer to Young & Established and then helping them deliver the set to Evansville's Fairlawn Elementary School. They are now one of eight schools with a new washer and dryer thanks to the efforts of Young & Established.

An Inviting and Creative Space

While we were there, Courtney gave us a tour of the facility that acts as a safe space for area youth. With the bright, beautiful, and inspiring mural from artist Ashley Nora, and a floor full of games and activities, the Young & Established facility is warm and welcoming.

Helping The Kids

Not only is there a computer lab to help facilitate homework and studying, but there are also plenty of other resources to assist the kids from Fifth Grade and up to get whatever help they may need.

Kat Mykals/TSM Kat Mykals/TSM loading...

It Goes Beyond Homework

Whether it is help with homework and studying, participating in enrichment activities like reading, art, and playing chess, or helping with food and hygiene needs, Young & Established is stepping up to provide for these kids. They even have a closet full of suits and dress clothes, and they are teaching basic skills like tying a necktie and how to wash laundry.

Kat Mykals/TSM Kat Mykals/TSM loading...

Taking Care of the Community

During the tour, Courtney told us of a young woman who recently found herself in a transitional space and didn't have access to laundry facilities. She was welcomed into the center and allowed to make use of the washers and dryers. When I tell you Courtney has a servant's heart, I mean it. Young & Established even has a neighborhood wi-fi so kids in the area can have access to free wi-fi to do their schoolwork.

Kat Mykals/TSM Kat Mykals/TSM loading...

They Need Your Help Too

When I asked Courtney what the center's biggest need is right now, he simply replied, "Food!" There is a small pantry of snacks and other food items that kids can take home to their families but the need is tremendous. If you would like to get involved and make a donation to help Young & Established carry out their mission and continue to provide for area youth, you can make your tax-deductible donation here. Young & Established is a 501 c3 Non-Profit.

I truly believe in using our resources here to make a difference, and I am excited to continue lending our support to Young & Established and other area organizations that work tirelessly to better the community that we serve.