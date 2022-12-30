6 Evansville, Indiana Students Enjoy a ‘Slam Dunk’ Christmas Break

Courtney Johnson is on a mission to inspire and motivate Evansville's youth. He really sets the standard for being a mentor and a community leader for adults, too.

Slam Dunk Christmas

Over the Christmas break, six kids that are a part of Young & Established had the amazing opportunity to see their first NBA game. This was an actual road trip to Indianapolis that I'm sure they will never forget. You can certainly see the excitement in their eyes, and they all had cool Indiana Pacers bags too!

As these kids grow up, they will look back on this trip and remember that hard work pays off.

Indiana Pacers beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-114

Young & Established is a local nonprofit that was founded in 2013. It exists for the betterment of the community, primarily through the inspiration and motivation of the youth. With the opening of our community center in 2020, we have been able to provide a safe space filled with resources, such as washers and dryers, a food and hygiene pantry, free Wi-Fi on provided computers and tablets, a clothing bank, a community garden, multiple recreational table games, and a library for the kids in the surrounding area and more. Y&E strives to be a leading organization that actively promotes positive youth empowerment. It is the passionate desire of the Young & Established movement for youth and young adults to realize their self-worth and potential, establish and reach goals, become successful members of their communities, and to fulfill their dreams!

Young & Established Community Center

1308 Vann Ave

Evansville, IN 47714

Help Support Young & Established

