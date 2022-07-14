Get ready to grab the kids and head to Bosse Field for the Bounce House Festival hosted by Young & Established.

Get Ready to Bounce

With more than 30 different bounce houses to choose from, the Young & Established Bounce House Festival promises fun for the entire family.

Vendors, Music and More

In addition to the bounce houses, there will be vendors on-site the day of the event, as well as music. Area food trucks will be on hand to refuel you for your next jump!

Where

The Bounce House Festival will take place at Evansville's Historic Bosse Field located at 23 N Main Street in Evansville, Indiana.

When

Happening Saturday, August 20, 2022, from noon to 5 pm, the Bounce House Festival is going to be a must-visit event for everyone!

Price

The event is free to attend. However, for those who plan to jump in the bounce houses, you will need to purchase a ticket. Every ticket comes with a wristband which must be worn to enter any of the bounce houses. Children two years old and younger are free. For everyone else, tickets are $20 - again you only need a ticket if you plan to jump. According to the ticket site,

There will be wristbands given to all those who purchased a ticket. You MUST have it on in order to enter in each bounce house. If you do not plan on jumping, you do NOT have to buy a ticket to enter.

Buy Tickets

If you are ready to bounce and you want to get your tickets to the Bounce House Festival at Evansville's Historic Bosse Field, visit EventBrite here.

Learn More and Get Involved

Learn more about Young & Established and all this amazing community resource offers the community.