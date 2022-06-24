Most of us have never had the opportunity to play ball on the diamond inside historic Bosse Field. Maybe you got the chance to run the bases after a game when you were younger, or maybe you were fortunate enough to play a high school game there back in the day. Well, if you've ever wanted to experience taking the field in front of a huge crowd at Bosse Field, you now have the chance - and by doing so, you'll be helping a couple of amazing nonprofit organizations.

River City Wiffle Ball Classic

Just about everything you need to know is right there in the name - it's a Wiffle ball event taking place here in the River City. I'm sure you need some more details, right? Here you go.

When: Saturday, August 13, 2022, starting at 8am

Saturday, August 13, 2022, starting at 8am Where: Historic Bosse Field

Historic Bosse Field What: It's a double-elimination Wiffle ball tournament

It's a double-elimination Wiffle ball tournament Who : Aurora & ECHO Housing are teaming up for this fundraiser to benefit both organizations

: Aurora & ECHO Housing are teaming up for this fundraiser to benefit both organizations Why: The goal is to Strike Out Homelessness in our community

The goal is to Strike Out Homelessness in our community How much: the cost is $500 per team

Get Your Team Together Now

The River City Wiffle Ball Classic will be limited to the first 48 teams (made up of 5 players) to register, and it is first come first served. Players must be at least 16 years old, and each team will receive a special first-year River City Wiffle Ball Classic t-shirt. The championship game, by the way, will be played under the lights at Bosse Field. That is friggin' cool!

There where will be plenty of other activities on August 13th, fun things for kids of all ages to do, including bounce houses, the Hadi Shriner clowns, a kids’ wiffleball field, and more. Those in attendance will also get a family pass (for that day) to the new Deaconess Aquatic Center, located across the street from Bosse Field.

Aurora & ECHO Housing

While this does sound like an amazingly fun event, let's not ever lose sight of why it's happening, and the people who will receive so much support from this fundraiser. There's a line from the event's press release that sums it up perfectly...

Aurora and ECHO Housing celebrate their partnership, and their shared history, as they work in pursuit of their ultimate vision: a community where every man, woman and child has a safe, decent, and sustainable place to call home.

Visit RiverCityWiffleBall.org for more information about the organizations or the event, and we'll see you at the ballpark.

