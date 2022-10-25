Sophie was only 12 years old when she decided to start fundraising to help the homeless in our community. She raised money for Aurora by playing music on her Facebook page, Spreading Kindness with Sophie. Now, she's a whole year older, and she is taking her fundraising efforts to the next level.

Keep scrolling to listen to our exclusive interview with Sophie and her mom, BobbieAnn

Spreading Kindness with Sophie

Sophie Goes Live to Fight Homelessness

When I said next level, I wasn't kidding! 'Sophie Goes Live to Fight Homelessness 2022' presented by Moore Music and Evansville Music Academy is planned for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Sophie will be performing live on the Moore Music Stage, and you have the opportunity to see her in person. A limited amount of tickets will be sold for this special fundraising event for Aurora. Tickets are $25, and they are going fast.

Spreading Kindness with Sophie

You don't want to miss out on this amazing event featuring Sophie, with special guests:

Rehearsing with The Honey Vines

Sophie has her playlist very well thought out. She even promises to perform her own original song that she wrote with her guitar teacher, Brandon. Personal sidenote, she does know a couple of Matchbox Twenty songs, but I couldn't get her to add them in at the last minute!

In August, Sophie performed at Aurora's Whiffle Ball Tournament

Spreading Kindness with Sophie

The first 100 people to donate $25 or more earn a seat at Sophie's live concert! Seating is limited! Let's help Sophie reach her $5,000 goal. Get Tickets HERE to make a donation and secure a seat!

When: Wednesday, November 2nd

From: 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Where: Moore Music

301 N Royal Ave. Evansville, IN 47715

Spreading Kindness with Sophie

Facebook Live Concert

If you can't make it to the show, but you still want to see the talented Sophie perform, her concert will be streaming live HERE. You can also make a donation through Facebook HERE.

What is Aurora?

Aurora Evansville has been serving our community since 1988. Their mission is to basically end homelessness with Homeless Outreach and Diversion, Rapid Rehousing, Permanent Supportive Housing, and more.

