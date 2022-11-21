The second year for Aurora’s project to raise awareness and needed funds to prevent and end homelessness wrapped up on Saturday. Community leaders and volunteers stepped up to live on Evansville's streets, raising awareness and funds for Aurora Evansville.

Aurora Aurora loading...

What is the 48 Hours in the Life 2.0 Experiment?

The Homeless Experience Project's purpose is to bring a greater understanding of the struggles that families and individuals face when homeless in our community.

Evansville Police Department Special Projects Coordinator Taylor Merriss

"Aurora's 48 hours Homeless Experience Project has come to an end. While I am truly grateful for the experience, I have gained an even greater appreciation for my possessions, the bills I’m able to pay, my health, the freedom of movement, my support system, and numerous other tangible/non-tangible things. ‘Things’ that a lot of us tend to lose sight of when going about living our normal lives.

This is the most I’ve been able to raise ($3,444.50, WOW!!) for a nonprofit throughout all the endeavors that I’ve signed up for; this wouldn’t have been possible without you that followed along and donated. Outside of monetary donations, I know how I intend to effect change in our community and for those experiencing homelessness. Thank you again to everyone who not only follows along on my journeys and nonprofit fundraising endeavors but also in supporting me and listening to me as an advocate for things that I am passionate about!

t. merriss t. merriss loading...

Bobbie Ann McGrew - Spreading Kindness with Sophie

In addition to closely following Taylor's journey, I also followed along with Bobbie Ann's experience. As you can see in her final video, it was a very emotional 48 hours. This is what so many people are experiencing for real every day in Evansville.

"Although I thought I prepared myself mentally I didn’t expect for certain situations or prepare for lack of certain resources that now today after the 48 hours have me trying to figure out ways we can help. I actually used a plastic fork to brush my hair. Then the second night I didn’t have anything so it was a mess. The lack of feminine items donated and the lack of female resources are huge."

Get our free mobile app

Aurora Evansville Stats

Each year, Aurora serves 250 homeless children

homeless children 40% of the clients are women

of the clients are women 80% of homeless women are fleeing a physically or sexually abusive situation

of homeless women are fleeing a physically or sexually abusive situation 40% of those on the street struggle with mental health issues

Read More: Evansville, IN Officer Joins Aurora Homeless Experiment 48 Hours

10 Cozy Homes in the Tristate Perfect for Winter The weather may be getting colder as winter moves in, but these 10 homes will keep you feeling warm and cozy. From cabins to farmhouses to charming historic houses, you won't want to waste any time building a nice fire and snuggling up in your favorite blanket.